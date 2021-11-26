Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Ralf Rangnick Ahead of Manchester United Appointment

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for soon-to-be Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick as he spoke to the press ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.

The German worked under Rangnick, who he admitted convinced him to start coaching.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's match at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel delivered his verdict on his German couter-part.

When asked to explain the influence that Rangnick has had on his career, Tuchel admitted: "He helped me a lot because he was my coach and then he was one of the main figures to convince me to try coaching.

"He had a huge influence on all of us at this time because he showed us it is not necessary to follow people to the toilet in football games, that was the belief! These days the defenders follow their strikers wherever they go.

"He showed us it was possible to defend everybody in a zone. Listen, before I get carried away and talk too much, he is not appointed yet. Let’s respect everybody."

However, the Chelsea boss refused to be drawn into further speculation.

"Let’s respect Ralf, his decision and the club's decision. When things are done, maybe we can talk about it." he finalised.

Rangnick will not be in the dugout to take on Tuchel as he is yet to be appointed as the Red Devil's interim, so Michael Carrick will lead the team out.

