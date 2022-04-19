Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Reece James' Best Position for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Reece James' best position for Chelsea as the Blues prepare to face Arsenal in Premier League action.

The defender has played in a variety of roles during his time at the club, most recently at wing-back and on the back of a right three but also featured previously in midfield.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's London derby, Tuchel discussed James' best position.

imago1011387266h

When asked about Trevoh Chalobah's absences of late, Tuchel revealed the reason he preferred James on the right of a back three to counter key opposition players.

He said: "We had recently Reece James playing in his position in the back three because of his physicality, his speed against key players on the left side from opponents."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The German continued to discuss the details of James' role when asked about what position he believes is best for the young defender.

“I think the back three is less demanding physically in comparison to the wing-back position," Tuchel continued. "Given he comes back from a long injury, a muscle injury, from a re-injury over so many weeks, it is a bit of an advantage to have him in a back three because it is less demanding physically. 

imago1011279179h

"This is the next step - how many games can he play wingback if he plays wingback during a season? Reliable on a level where he is decisive. It is less demanding physically in terms of accelerations, long acceleration and high speed on a back three. 

"That helps us have him on the pitch for more minutes. That’s why he plays in there. He can play both positions brilliantly. We only have him once so we need to decide but that’s the reason at the moment."

When pushed for an answer about whether he prefers him as a wing-back or in a back three, Tuchel concluded: “I love him in both positions. I’m not sure (on his best position).”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel: We Demand Special Things From Chelsea Because We Are a Special Group

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011184392h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Absence Ahead of Arsenal Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1006808208h (2)
News

Chelsea Reveal Pre-Season Plans in United States as Arsenal Fixture Confirmed

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011385739h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning to Chelsea's Upcoming Opponents

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011381604h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Arsenal: Mateo Kovacic Out, Romelu Lukaku & Trevoh Chalobah Return

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011423268h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Selection Hint Ahead of Arsenal Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010991211h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1008822415h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Jorginho Criticism is Not Personal, I Love Him

By Nick Emms3 hours ago