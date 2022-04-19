Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Reece James' Best Position for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Reece James' best position for Chelsea as the Blues prepare to face Arsenal in Premier League action.

The defender has played in a variety of roles during his time at the club, most recently at wing-back and on the back of a right three but also featured previously in midfield.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's London derby, Tuchel discussed James' best position.

When asked about Trevoh Chalobah's absences of late, Tuchel revealed the reason he preferred James on the right of a back three to counter key opposition players.

He said: "We had recently Reece James playing in his position in the back three because of his physicality, his speed against key players on the left side from opponents."

The German continued to discuss the details of James' role when asked about what position he believes is best for the young defender.

“I think the back three is less demanding physically in comparison to the wing-back position," Tuchel continued. "Given he comes back from a long injury, a muscle injury, from a re-injury over so many weeks, it is a bit of an advantage to have him in a back three because it is less demanding physically.

"This is the next step - how many games can he play wingback if he plays wingback during a season? Reliable on a level where he is decisive. It is less demanding physically in terms of accelerations, long acceleration and high speed on a back three.

"That helps us have him on the pitch for more minutes. That’s why he plays in there. He can play both positions brilliantly. We only have him once so we need to decide but that’s the reason at the moment."

When pushed for an answer about whether he prefers him as a wing-back or in a back three, Tuchel concluded: “I love him in both positions. I’m not sure (on his best position).”

