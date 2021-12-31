Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Romelu Lukaku's 'Unhappy With Chelsea Situation' Comments

Thomas Tuchel was left frustrated by Romelu Lukaku's recent comments of stating he was 'not happy' with his current situation at Chelsea.

In an interview with Sky Italia over three weeks ago the 28-year-old, who signed for Chelsea in the summer for a club-record £97.5 million, made his feeling clear of unhappiness at the club.

Lukaku returned to training prior to Christmas following an ankle injury and testing positive for Covid-19. He returned with a bang, scoring against both Aston Villa and Brighton.

In his interview with Sky Italia, he said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

Tuchel was quizzed on his comments ahead of their Liverpool clash on Friday. He wasn't happy, however insisted some of his lines could have been taken 'out of context' which will see the Chelsea head coach open discussions with the Belgium international.

He said: "We don't like it of course because it brings noise that we don't need and it's not helpful. But on the other side we don't want to make more out of it than it actually is. It's very easy to take lines out of context, it's very easy to shorten lines, make headlines, and later realise that it's not bad, it's not what you meant.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I don't seem him unhappy. I feel the exact opposite if you ask me yesterday morning.

"If there is something, it's behind closed doors for sure."

Tuchel added: "With Romelu, I don't think anyone is aware that he is unhappy. That's why we are surprised. We need to check. I see no reason why it should be like this. We have to wait to see what Romelu says and then we will deal with it."

