Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Spurs boss Jose Mourinho ahead of London derby

Chelsea will look to beat Tottenham Hotspur from minute one, says Head Coach Thomas Tuchel amid talk of it being a battle of the managers against Jose Mourinho.

This will be Tuchel's first London derby in charge of the Blues after taking over last week and he will be keen to take the bragging rights on his derby debut.

READ MORE: Christian Pulisic: Chelsea 'feeling confident' ahead of Spurs clash

READ MORE: Full Chelsea team news to face Tottenham Hotspur

READ MORE: Comment - Chelsea's recent resurgence under Tuchel shouldn't stop Blues from making key changes to team

And Chelsea are in good form - they remain unbeaten so far under the German, while Spurs are heading into the game following back-to-back defeats.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Tuchel was asked about it being him versus Mourinho, but he was quick to play that down.

"I'm not so sure. First of all, I strongly believe that it's Tottenham against Chelsea and not me against Jose," said Tuchel to reporters, as quoted by football.london.

READ MORE: Preview - Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

READ MORE: Predicted Chelsea XI to face Spurs in the Premier League

"I'm very happy to compete with a strong team against his side. I'm very happy to arrive with a squad with our quality, with our mentality and with the atmosphere that we are in right now. This is the most important.

READ MORE: Spurs to be without Harry Kane for Chelsea clash

"Was he a role model? Honestly, when I started my career he was so far away: like the moon from the earth. So he could not be a role model at all. I was happy to work in the academy, then I was promoted to league football and from there I just enjoyed and focused on every day.

"He is one of the best managers in the world and has created a squad at Tottenham that's very, very competitive, very, very strong. That will be the challenge for us

"Is it a clash of cultures? I don't know. Jose is a winner and I want to implement the same in my teams. We are at the highest level to win games and we'll try tomorrow to beat them in their stadium."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube