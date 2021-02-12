Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on stiff competition for places in the Chelsea squad

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed the impact of the ever-increasing competition for places within his squad.

Tuchel's side boast a richness of options in every position and with the likes of Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen yet to return to action, the tussle for spots in the lineup is bound to bring the best out of the German's side.

"Everybody is on board and available if we have difficult decisions to make then it is good, we have difficult decisions to make," said the 47-year-old, in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday's game against Newcastle, as relayed by Football London.

"It is my job to manage them [the players] and it is my job to trust also the guys from the bench. It is impossible to achieve our goals with only 12 or 13 players, it is simply not possible."

The former PSG manager was quizzed about his thoughts on the variety of midfield options at his disposal, with N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić all vying for a role in the middle of the park.

He added: "To have the three guys it is a big gift for me. To have a fourth guy like Billy Gilmour is absolutely necessary at this kind of level. We need exactly this kind of quality and I am not worried about the management.

"I feel the bond between the players, yes we have to improve when things become difficult or complicated and we have to prove we are a strong group. Today, I feel a good atmosphere and I can focus on that to create a special bond between the players."

Chelsea earned a hard-fought victory at Barnsley on Thursday night, with a sole Tammy Abraham goal enough to seal a place in the FA Cup quarter-final for the Blues.

Tuchel will be hoping to continue his fine start to life in the Premier League on Monday night as fifth-placed Chelsea welcome struggling Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge.

