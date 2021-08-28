Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Ten Man Chelsea's Draw Against Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon his Chelsea side, who fought hard to earn a point after Reece James' dismissal.

Kai Havertz had put the Blues ahead before James was sent off and Mohammed Salah netted from the penalty spot.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Tuchel delivered his verdict.

When asked about his team's performance, Tuchel said: "Fantastic. I saw a very strong first half, a strong Liverpool side.

"We were very good, scored the first goal and had a big chance for a second with Mason Mount. We had good ball wins, lacked a bit of precision to have better chances in counter attack and transition.

"The pressure was high, the quality from Liverpool and the energy was high and then in the last second we concede a penalty, red card and need to exchange N’Golo Kante at half time for injury. Suddenly the world is upside down. I can’t praise the team enough for their resilience."

The manager believed that getting a point with ten men at Anfield was an accomplishment as he said: "There’s no harder stadiums in the world to go one man down than City and Anfield.

The quality, energy, everyone was pushing. The first ten minutes it felt like it would never end but the last half an hour was like oh maybe we will score! The last 5 minutes was ‘let’s hope we survive’."

The German proceeded to praise his team's spirit as they fought for the badge and worked hard to take a point away from Anfield.

"With pure will, resilience and team effort at it’s very best. Never lose the shape, try to close the half spaces." he said,

Tuchel stuck with a back five in the second half as Thiago Silva replaced Kai Havertz. Speaking on the decision he said: "We decided to stay active in the back five because of all the runs in half spaces, the fluid runs from Liverpool and their high fullbacks. Never lose the shape, try to close the half spaces.

"It was clear we would suffer. You can do it, make life very hard. You need a bit of luck, ,if they catch momentum in nearly minutes it gets impossible to steal a point."

