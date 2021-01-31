Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Timo Werner's display vs Burnley

Thomas Tuchel isn't concerned over Timo Werner's lack of form in the Chelsea side right now.

The 24-year-old hasn't scored in the Premier League since the start of November 2020 - in the games he has played, he is 12 league games without a goal.

His £47.5 million brought great expectations of Werner, but he's found it difficult of late and he will hope a change of manager will change his fortunes for the better.

(Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Against Burnley, where the Blues bagged a 2-0 win for Tuchel to earn him his first win in charge, Werner had a glorious chance to score from close range but fluffed his lines.

READ MORE: Five things we learned in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Burnley

READ MORE: Chelsea bag first win under the Thomas Tuchel era

READ MORE: Why Hakim Ziyech was absent during Chelsea's 2-0 win against Burnley

But Tuchel isn't concerned by the German and that Werner just needs one, however it goes in, to kickstart him and his confidence.

"He is totally into it, he gives everything," said Tuchel on Werner, as quoted by football.london. "You can see, like every striker in the world, they guys are sensitive and nothing helps better than goals. If they miss the goals for a certain time then it isn’t the same for them, it is not special to Timo, it happens with every striker in the world.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"As long as he has the impact, works like he worded today, we will support him. We missed some chances to use him in counter attacks which is his big strength, he has pure speed. We need to improve to bring him into situations to be decisive for us.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel makes lighthearted dig at Chelsea's forwards after 2-0 win vs Burnley

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel reflects on first win as Chelsea Head Coach following 2-0 win over Burnley

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel makes admission on Chelsea team selection following Burnley win

"He was confident to play but that is something you cannot demand, you either have it or you don’t. But it is no problem, maybe he just needs to find an easy goal to bring out the last percent."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube