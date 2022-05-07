Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Todd Boehly Closing In on Chelsea Takeover

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has delivered his honest verdict on American businessman Todd Boehly closing in on his consortium's takeover of the Blues.

Chelsea confirmed on Friday that terms had been agreed between Boehly and the west London club for his consortium-backed bid to take over.

The following day, Boehly was spotted in attendance at Chelsea's Premier League match with Wolves on Saturday afternoon, which he seemed to particularly enjoy.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking at his side's post-match press conference after their 2-2 draw with Wolves on the weekend, Tuchel revealed his honest thoughts on the club's imminent takeover deal.

"I don't think ownership is a reason for lack of focus," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We showed when the situation began that we can still focus.

"I would not consider this as advantage for Leeds. It does not change much for us as the sanctions are not lifted.

"It's not worth thinking about, we have our own stuff to solve and make better."

Although Boehly appeared to enjoy Saturday afternoon's action, the Blues did underachieve by their standards, dropping points after gaining a 2-0 advantage an hour in.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Offering his thoughts on the Blues' performance, Tuchel said the following:

"Reminded the players at half time to stick to the plan. We were 2-0 up and against we took too much risk. We invited the counter-attacks and big chances.

"Once you do this you lose confidence and invite the opponent to smell something is possible when it is unnecessary."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube