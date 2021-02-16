Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on top-four ambition following Newcastle victory

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said his side will keep pushing for more after breaking into the top-four for the first team since December following their win over Newcastle on Monday.

It's now five wins out of six in the league for the German as Chelsea boss, with first-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner sealing a comfortable 2-0 victory for the Blues.

On being asked if a top-four finish is the ultimate target or if his side would push on for more, the 47-year-old said, following the win at Stamford Bridge: "We will never stop pushing because there is no other way," as quoted by Chelsea.

"We knew that we could be in the top-four if we won today, but I can only tell everyone that there is still a long way to go, there are a lot of teams very close. We have a lot of games to play, we have a lot of big teams to play, there are many points to win.

"Now, it’s important for me that we take two days off and we recover mentally and physically and then prepare 100 per cent for Southampton, because that will be the next challenge. At the moment this is our position, but what matters is our position at the end [of the season]."

Tuchel admitted that while his side have been grinding out results themselves, they've been lent a hand by fellow top-four hopefuls who've struggled for form in recent weeks.

The ex-PSG manager added: "When we started, we were a lot of points behind Liverpool with many teams between us and fourth place. So, it was clear that it was not only in our hands, that we needed also results on other pitches to close the gap.

"This was the situation when we started and from there on, we spent not one minute thinking about the other pitches and the other teams. We spent every minute with the team to focus on us, to prepare matches because we play in the in the toughest league.

"It can be a reward now to look at the table but it cannot distract us. From Thursday on, the only focus will be on how to be ready for Southampton. We worked hard for this momentum, the players worked very hard to win all these games in a row, and we will keep going."

