Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on what he expects Porto to bring against Chelsea in Champions League clash

Thomas Tuchel doesn't want Chelsea to 'over-expect' themselves or lose momentum as they await Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Porto will be hunting down a two goal deficit on Tuesday night at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell put Chelsea in the driving seat to progress into the semi-finals.

The Portuguese side made it difficult for the Blues last Wednesday in the first leg, which saw Mount break the deadlock with a beautiful goal but against the run of play.

Tuchel knows the tie is far from over and has outlined what he expects from Sérgio Conceição's side on Tuesday.

"In some minutes they escaped the pressure and can be very dangerous with runs, dribbling and quality," reflected Tuchel on the first leg. "Sometimes they overload the sides and give you a lot of questions to answer.

"They are very strong at set-pieces.

"So it's a little bit like the first leg, up and down. You won't control a whole half, maybe five to 10 minutes. And then maybe the momentum shifted a little bit.

"This is maybe what we had to accept against them, and maybe what we have to accept against them again. But don't worry, it's normal.

"In all their Champions League matches, against City, against Juventus, they have shown that.

"They are a proud club, a very emotional team, this is what we have to accept. And that we should not over-expect from ourselves, or lose our momentum, because these moments will come."

The winner of the tie on Tuesday will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals.

