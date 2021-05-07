Pep Guardiola has turned Man City into winning machine, says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of Chelsea's trip to the Etihad in the Premier League.

Guardiola's side could clinch the 2020/21 league title if they beat Chelsea on Saturday evening, in what is set to be a dress rehearsal of the Champions League final later this month.

The two sides will meet in Istanbul after securing progression earlier this week. Tuchel has already got the better of Guardiola in the FA Cup semi-finals last month, and they will come up against each other for the second time ahead of the final on May 29.

Tuchel is expecting a tough match on Saturday against City, which is set to offer Chelsea a 'big challenge' as they make the trip up north.

What Thomas Tuchel said on Pep Guardiola

"First of all, when you play against Pep, you know the most difficult game has arrived because he has coached the best teams in Europe," Tuchel said as relayed by football.london. "He leaves his footprints and style of play, which is full of courage, flexibility and his teams are always super hungry to win. He transforms all his teams into winning machines.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"It was like this at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and it is the same with Man City. They are the benchmark in the league. Obviously, it is a big gap. It is on us, like in the semi-final, to close the gap for 90 minutes. We will do the same thing in the final and we will arrive at that final full of confidence because we have the feeling that we deserved to be there, we worked hard to be there.

"Once you arrive against Pep, the level is high and you need to be at your very best coaching level to push your team to their full confidence and play on their best level. They are used to winning and they are very, very regularly at the highest level. It is another big challenge tomorrow."

