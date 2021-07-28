Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict Over Chelsea's Pre-Season Win Against Bournemouth

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discussed his emotions following Chelsea’s 2-1 pre-season win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Blues found themselves 1-0 down but goals from Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo saw Tuchel’s men complete a comeback.

Speaking to Chelsea TV after the game, Tuchel gave a recap on the performance.

He said: “I’m always happy when we win because we play to win. It was a tough test. It was a tough beginning because Bournemouth started very brave and direct and aggressive and offensive.”

The German fielded no less than 22 players as his team found fitness ahead of the new season, with several of the Champions League winning squad featuring in the first half, whilst the second half saw many of the loan army get minutes.

Speaking on both halves, Tuchel said: “We needed some time to adapt and feel more comfortable. We controlled the first half and had some big chances but couldn’t score. Then in the second half we did a lot of changes and interrupted our own rhythm. We had some crucial ball losses to give away two big chances but it’s nice because we came back and showed a good mentality.

“It was a good test after training camp time but we continued it in Cobham and had a huge overload week and we didn’t have the freshest legs but it was a good test.” Tuchel continued.

The Blues will face Arsenal in the Mind Series on Sunday before playing Tottenham at Stamford Bridge the following Tuesday in their final pre-season games.

