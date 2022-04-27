Thomas Tuchel has revealed he demands 100% commitment from Antonio Rudiger before he leaves Chelsea in the summer.

It was revealed by Tuchel after their win against West Ham on Sunday that the German international will be leaving the Blues at the end of his contract this summer.

Rudiger has been at the west London side since his move from Roma in 2017, but will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign after five years in the English capital.

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their clash against Manchester United and revealed that he still demands 100% from the centre-back before he leaves the club.

"It was a pleasure every day with Toni and I am a bit concerned we talked too much in the past about it. There are still things, we have not reached our goals this season.

"There are big things to achieve and he is a big part of this club. We still demand 100% from him. Next season life will go in whether we like it or not. From pre-season next season we will give our very best and I will be fully involved with all my heart and knowledge."

The Chelsea boss also commented on the defender's departure in general, with Real Madrid being his highly speculated destination when he departs.

“I don’t think anybody likes it," said Tuchel. "He is a huge factor in our one and a half seasons together. He gives confidence in the dressing room, a great character and leader.

"He is available for 90% of the matches and plays on an outstanding level and gives confidence if you play next to him, around him. He takes sometimes the focus towards him, away from others, takes and loves responsibility. I don’t think anybody likes this decision.

"We have to accept it and will accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us it is the most important thing to end like it started and has been, on the highest level. This is where the focus needs to be.”

