Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea 'Do What is Needed' to Get Three Points vs Everton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has encouraged his side to 'do what is needed' in order to beat Everton in the Premier League on Thursday and close the gap to Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Blues currently sit in third place, behind Liverpool and Man City going into Thursday's match.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Everton, Tuchel has demanded that his side take the three points to keep up the pace at the top of the table.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the pressure to keep up with Manchester City, Tuchel said: "We cannot give in and not give up. This is simply impossible. We knew before, we committed before. We enjoy being in the middle of adversity and difficult moments. Maybe it is exactly what we need at the moment to overcome it."

The head coach continued to encourage his team to do what is necessary to come away from Stamford Bridge with three points against Everton on Thursday night.

"We should not start to excuse and say sorry for a late victory. We found a way to win this game and the next game is in front of us against Everton. We play at home and do what is needed to have the possibility to win three points. That’s it.” he concluded

The Blues have a quick turnaround as they then face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday as the fixtures pile up in the Premier League during the winter period.

