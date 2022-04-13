Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea Eliminate Individual Errors Following Real Madrid Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has demanded his side eliminate their individual mistakes after their exit to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

Edouard Mendy gifted Karim Benzema a goal in the first leg whilst Chelsea made a couple of mistakes at the Santiago Bernabeu in their 3-2 victory on the night, which was not enough to see the Blues progress on aggregate.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel told his team to reduce their individual mistakes.

imago1011269941h

When asked about his team's performance, Tuchel admitted he had mixed emotions.

He said: We are very disappointed and proud at the same time. We played a fantastic match and deserved what we had. We scored four goals and had big chances to score even more. We were unlucky, that's is why we are disappointed. We got beaten by pure individual quality and offensive conversion after our mistakes."

"Unfortunately, we had two mistakes after ball wins and they were the most crucial moments in games against Real Madrid. In the end, we were unlucky. We deserved to go through after this performance and match today, but it was not meant to be. As you know, in games like these you need luck and it was not on our side."

imago1011266569h

The German continued to discuss the individual quality that Real Madrid posess, with Karim Benzema and Luka Modric the subject of the line of questioning.

Modric showed his skill with a fantastic outside-of-the-foot pass to make it 3-1, equalling the scoreline on aggregate.

"They did not create a lot at Stamford Bridge but they took every half chance and converted it," Tuchel stated. "This answers your question. This was enough. You have to reduce your amount of mistakes and we could not reduce it to an absolute minimum over the two legs. That is why the deficit was so high.

"Then you come here and play a match like this and, as I said, we have two crucial ball losses that only against very few teams end in a goal. Against Real Madrid, it is possible. Still, even over both legs and today, I think we deserved to go through. We were unlucky but there are no regrets. These are the kind of defeats you can take with pride and you can accept as a sportsman."

