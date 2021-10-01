October 1, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea Reaction From Man City & Juventus Defeats Ahead of Southampton Clash

A positive reaction required.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has demanded a positive reaction from his side following back to back 1-0 defeats to Manchester City and Juventus.

The two results were the Blues' first defeats of the season as they look to bounce back against Southampton at the weekend.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel has discussed his side's recent form.

sipa_32373574

He said: "It is always about reactions, what we demand. We always demand the very best from us no matter if we lost or won before. We hate to lose.

"We looked it up, we lost against Arsenal and after that in Wembley, two matches last season and came back strong against Leicester. It is like this. First of all, we must respect the quality of our opponents and then it is about, we are not really bad. It was not a long time ago we played very good matches."

sipa_35323872

Tuchel continued to discuss how the games against Manchester City, Juventus and Chelsea's upcoming clash with Southampton all differ.

He continued: "It is about stepping up, improving. The games were difficult and very different from each other in the extremes. City was about high pressing and ball possession, Juventus is about deep defending and no ball possession so we played against the extremes. 

"We can predict we play against another extreme in a high pressing team like Southampton. One thing that is most important to keep a clear head and be well prepared, this is what we do."

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to bounce back from back to back defeats.

