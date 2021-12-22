Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea to Fight Against All Odds Against Brentford

Author:

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has demanded the club to fight against all odds to come out on top and beat Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter final.

The Blues are without several key players due to injury and Covid-19 reasons.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel has demanded his side do not make excuses so will fight against all odds to win,

When asked about the siuation at the club, Tuchel said: "As I said, you can handle the situations but the problem is still there that they are out for ten days and in these ten days they have three matches. 

"It will catch us and at some point it will backfire on us. We will try and keep on trying not to accept it and fight against all the odds. That's what we will do tomorrow."

Several Academy players are set to feature for Chelsea, Tuchel confirmed, with a place in the semi-final of the competition at place.

Whe asked about his team selection, Tuchel said: "The problem will increase and we cannot let players suffer because others are not there.

"We have to protect our players, their health and that is why we brought in the academy, it is no secret and we think about playing with them."

It is an opportunity for the Academy players to step up and force their way into Tuchel's first team plans as they look to challenge on all fronts this season.

