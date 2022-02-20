'Things to Improve' - Thomas Tuchel Demands Premier League Consistency From Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has demanded consistency from his side in the Premier League as they look to regain their winning form throughout the rest of the season.

The Blues were victorious against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, beating the Eagles 1-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to Hakim Ziyech's late winner.

It was their second consecutive league win having previously beaten Tottenham Hotspur, the first time they have managed back-to-back victories since October 2021 in the Premier League.

Speaking to the media prior to the win, via the Daily Mail, Tuchel has demanded consistency from his World Champions in the top flight of English football, particularly after their Club World Cup triumph.

"The Club World Cup gives us a boost because it is proof that we are capable of overcoming difficult games. We can step up under pressure and deliver under pressure.

"That's why I think we should not start doubting it or stop believing.

"But there are some things to solve in terms of consistency. There are things to improve and we will not stop until we have."

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Tuchel's side found themselves top of the pile earlier in the season, but injuries and Covid-19 issues saw them drop in form towards the end of 2021.

However despite this, they have still been able to secure two trophies in the current campaign, winning the Super Cup and the Club World Cup, with a possible third still to come in the Carabao Cup Final next week.

