Thomas Tuchel Demands Highest Level From Chelsea Ahead of Man City Test

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has demanded the highest level and a good fight from his side ahead of their clash against Premier League Champions Manchester City.

The Blues travel to Manchester sitting ten points behind Pep Guardiola's side.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel has encouraged his side to put up a good fight and perform at their highest level if they are to leave Manchester with a result.

When asked about the reigning Champions and current Premier League leaders, Tuchel said: “They are the bench mark, the best team in England right now. This is something we have to admit realistically. We don’t think a lot in scenarios what happens if.

"Let’s play the game. I am always in for a good fight but also very realistic. If you look back to the last games, if we have the squad, feel good and are in a good shape, we are always up for a good fight with Man City. We are always there to push them to the limit and ask some questions maybe they don’t like to answer. But the situation is that they are very strong, very consistent and perform on the absolute highest level so this is it. Here we go.”

Chelsea fell to 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Manchester City, Tuchel's first loss to Guardiola's City since taking over at Chelsea.

However, last season Tuchel had an impressive record against the Spaniard, winning three in a row including a UEFA Champions League final victory.

Tuchel's side will be without Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen for the tie and know that a victory will put them to within seven points of City.

