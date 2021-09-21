Thomas Tuchel Makes Silverware Demand to His Side Ahead of Carabao Cup Clash

Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his team, that they want to win the Carabao Cup, ahead of their match with Aston Villa on Wednesday.
The Blues face the Villains in an all Premier League affair.
Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel sent a strong message to hs side.
The German said: "We do things serious. When we play a competition we play to win it.
"This is what we are and what the club demands and what responsibility for us is if we play and work for this club. This does not change."
The Blues have won four of their opening five Premier League matches, drawing with Liverpool at Anfield as they started the season strong.
Tuchel continued: "We are, in the moment, in a good place because we work hard and value the opportunities we have and the group is a strong group in the moment.
"We have to take care about it every single day, it’s not a given. It does not last forever. In the moment right now we have to take care and keep going in the same way. We need to improve. Everybody will improve, we cannot stand still."
The Carabao Cup will be Tuchel's next chance of a trophy this season, having laready lifted the UEFA Super Cup at the beginning of the campaign.
