Thomas Tuchel Demands No Arrogance From Chelsea Ahead of Chesterfield Tie

Thomas Tuchel is adamant he won't show any arrogance in their approach and preparations for the FA Cup third round clash against Chesterfield on Saturday evening.

Chelsea welcome the National League leaders to the capital this weekend for their first game of the their 2021/22 FA Cup campaign.

They have suffered final heartbreak in the last two seasons and will be hoping to avoid a third straight year of disappointment.

IMAGO / PA Images

On paper, Chelsea should comfortably sail through into the fourth round but should the Blues be complacent then the door will be wide open for the Spireites to produce a shock in west London.

Tuchel won't allow that to happen and knows it would be 'hugely arrogant' to not think his side could lose this weekend against James Rowe's side, who are coming to Stamford Bridge not just to make up the numbers.

“You can lose any game in football, that’s why the game is so popular. You will never hear me say we can’t lose. This will be hugely arrogant. This is not the attitude how we want to approach the game tomorrow," admitted Tuchel.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Of course we are favourites. It’s the opposite to Germany, where you would switch the home advantage to the lower team, we have the advantage of having no travel. We play in front of our spectators in our stadium. We are huge favourites. We want to win, we demand it. We respect the game and any opponent. You can demand it from yourself if you think it through, any consequence you have to deliver performance.

"We need to be ready and need to have a strong squad, a squad that is ready to enjoy these minutes. If you want to reach the next round you need to win. This is as boring as it is but it is like this.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube