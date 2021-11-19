Thomas Tuchel Demands 'No Excuses' From Chelsea Side vs Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel expects Chelsea's encounter against Leicester City to be a 'challenge for his side but won't accept any excuses as they return for their first game back from the international break.

Chelsea have been handed the early kick off on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium, leaving them with a short preparation time ahead of the league clash.

They are top of the Premier League and will want to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Burnley last time out.

The lunchtime game means Tuchel has only been able to work with his full squad for a couple of days as they all returned from their respective countries' camps.

Chelsea clinched a 2-1 win over Rodgers' men last time out following a 1-0 loss in the FA Cup final three days earlier in the FA Cup final.

Despite the early kick off and the little time to prepare for the trip to the Midlands, Tuchel will accept no excuses from his side and wants all three points on Saturday.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, the Chelsea boss said: “In general it’s a demanding one to prepare for 12:30 matches. We are not used to it, it is new. We changed our rhythm in preparing the matches a little bit last time. That worked out for us well.

"The rhythm of our meetings, when we gave the line-ups, to do as less as possible on match days. It is an early time to eat, it is an early time to prepare and to have a calm preparation. We are used to it after national breaks. I don’t think you will find a lot of coaches who like it, to have the full squad on Friday and to play on Saturday at 12:30 but it is the challenge, there are no excuses. We will not start opening the discussion about excuses. We will arrive well prepared in Leicester this evening and then it is on us to show how strong we are tomorrow.”

