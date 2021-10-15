Thomas Tuchel Demands Premier League to Increase Number of Substitutions Amid Injuries to Chelsea Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has told the Premier League to increase the number of substitutions from three to five, like in other major European Leagues.

This comes after Antonio Rudiger and Christian Pulisic have picked up injuries that will see them miss the Blues' trip to Brentford on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel has asked for more substitutions to be available to managers in the Premier League.

Speaking on the sheer number of fixtures that his players play in for both club and country, Tuchel said: "You cannot always provide it if you play so many games in so many different competitions.

"Given the fact that we only have three changes in the Premier League and not five like the other leagues, it is a big thing that we have to cope with."

Top-flight clubs were allowed to make five substituions during the 2019-20 campaign and Project Restart to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic but clubs voted against keeping the five substitutions rule, despite Chelsea being in favour of the rule.

The Carabao Cup have since announced that the rule will return to their competition from the Round of 16 but the Premier League have still not budged, making Tuchel's job more difficult as his players have to play more minutes.

