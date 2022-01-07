Thomas Tuchel Demands Respect as Chelsea Face Chesterfield in FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has demanded that his side respect Chesterfield ahead of the FA Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues face their non-league conterparts on Saturday as they look to start their challenge for the FA Cup this season.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel has demanded that his side respect Chesterfield with their approach to the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about his side being considered huge favourites for the game, Tuchel refused to be 'hugely arrogant' as he said: “You can lose any game in football, that’s why the game is so popular. You will never hear me say we can’t lose. This will be hugely arrogant.

"This is not the attitude how we want to approach the game tomorrow. Of course we are favourites. It’s the opposite to Germany, where you would switch the home advantage to the lower team, we have the advantage of having no travel. We play in front of our spectators in our stadium. We are huge favourites. We want to win, we demand it.

"We respect the game and any opponent. You can demand it from yourself if you think it through, any consequence you have to deliver performance. We need to be ready and need to have a strong squad, a squad that is ready to enjoy these minutes. If you want to reach the next round you need to win. This is as boring as it is but it is like this.”

The Blues will no doubt be looking to progress comfortable as Chesterfield are four divisions below Tuchel's side but judging by his comments, a strong Chelsea line-up will be named as they respect their opponents.

