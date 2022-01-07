Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Demands Respect as Chelsea Face Chesterfield in FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has demanded that his side respect Chesterfield ahead of the FA Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues face their non-league conterparts on Saturday as they look to start their challenge for the FA Cup this season.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel has demanded that his side respect Chesterfield with their approach to the game.

imago1008970957h (1)

Read More

When asked about his side being considered huge favourites for the game, Tuchel refused to be 'hugely arrogant' as he said: “You can lose any game in football, that’s why the game is so popular. You will never hear me say we can’t lose. This will be hugely arrogant. 

"This is not the attitude how we want to approach the game tomorrow. Of course we are favourites. It’s the opposite to Germany, where you would switch the home advantage to the lower team, we have the advantage of having no travel. We play in front of our spectators in our stadium. We are huge favourites. We want to win, we demand it. 

"We respect the game and any opponent. You can demand it from yourself if you think it through, any consequence you have to deliver performance. We need to be ready and need to have a strong squad, a squad that is ready to enjoy these minutes. If you want to reach the next round you need to win. This is as boring as it is but it is like this.”

The Blues will no doubt be looking to progress comfortable as Chesterfield are four divisions below Tuchel's side but judging by his comments, a strong Chelsea line-up will be named as they respect their opponents.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008973325h
News

Thomas Tuchel Demands Respect as Chelsea Face Chesterfield in FA Cup Third Round

44 seconds ago
imago1007681240h
Transfer News

Revealed: What Chelsea Must do to Sign Barcelona's Sergino Dest in January

16 minutes ago
imago1007511003h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Tie vs Chesterfield

19 minutes ago
imago1008970608h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News for FA Cup Clash vs Chesterfield

24 minutes ago
imago1008938290h
News

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Gives Honest Verdict About Romelu Lukaku's Situation

46 minutes ago
imago1008890316h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise on Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

1 hour ago
imago1007861263h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Interested in Signing Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Upon Contract Expiry

1 hour ago
imago1008938273h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Provides Update on Chelsea Future Amid Barcelona & Atletico Madrid Interest

2 hours ago