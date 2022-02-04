'We Better Respect It & Be Serious' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Demands For FA Cup Tie Against Plymouth

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has demanded a strong performance from his side in their FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

The Blues will host the Pilgrims at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the competition, which celebrates its 150th year this season.

Tuchel's side will be playing against the League One outfit in west London, having previously defeated non-league Chesterfield 5-1 in the third round.

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, Tuchel revealed the expectations he has of his team and commented on his side being the firm favourites.

"Of course, it would be a big surprise but it wouldn't be the first surprise in 150 years of the FA Cup. We better be realistic about it that we are the favourites and what we demand of ourselves in this match.

"At the same time, we respect the game and anything can happen. That's the beauty of this game. That's why everybody is in love with football.

"So we better respect it and be serious. Of course, it is in our hands and hopefully, it stays in our hands. From there we need to prove it. We can't hide the fact that we are huge favourites."

Tuchel was also asked about the advantage Chelsea will have as they play at home against a side two divisions below them.

"Yes, it is part of it (Plymouth coming to Stamford Bridge) and I can see and understand, I felt it from the team. After (the Chesterfield players) were in the dressing room, swapping shirts and talking to the players.

"They don't lose contact because they play in front of their away supporters at Stamford Bridge. It was a huge boost and it will be like this for Plymouth.

"Let's be very honest. We could easily say that it is the best day in their career but we want to turn it into one of the worst days of their career because we want to beat them. We want to make things clear that we are still the better team and side.

"We don't want them to have the best time of their life or a very good experience at Stamford Bridge. How do we do this? We respect the team, treat them well and have a strong team on the pitch tomorrow to make it to the next round. The rules are the rules and I am happy that we have a home match."

