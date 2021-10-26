Thomas Tuchel Demands That Saul Niguez Shows His Potential Ahead of Southampton Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Saul Niguez, asking him to show his potential as the Blues face Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The midfielder has struggled for game time since his loan move from Atletico Madrid.

However, Tuchel believes that the Spaniard can make it at Chelsea and has challenged Saul to show his potential.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

When asked if the Carabao Cup clash is an opportunity for Saul to prove himself, Tuchel said: "It is in general. I have not decided yet if he plays or not, we will see but these are the moments, in the Carabao Cup, to give some players some minutes.

"Still, it needs to make sense and we need to be fair to the players in his position. Do we have his position available? That position where he can show his potential and then get better and better. Let’s see. It is not decided yet but in general, yes."

Saul has seen himself fall down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge with Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek making good on their opportunities whilst he already sat behind Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

He will be looking to make good on his chance if given the opportunity to impress against Southampton.

