Thomas Tuchel Demands Tougher Chelsea Crowd Amid Uncertainty Surrounding Club

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has urged supporters at Stamford Bridge to be a 'tougher crowd' amid the uncertainty around the Club during the ongoing sale process.

The Blues' owner Roman Abramovich announced last week that he would be putting the club up for sale, before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea, but speaking to Chelsea's official website, Tuchel has demanded a tougher crowd at Stamford Bridge during the ongoing uncertainty.

The Blues came out 1-0 victors over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with Tuchel less than impressed with the noise in the stadium during the match before Kai Havertz's late winner.

"We need more noise before (the goal), honestly," he said. "We need more, we need a bit of a tougher crowd. For the next games, we need everybody. At the moment, you can really see the guys show the spirit.



"So even when a game is difficult to open, difficult to accelerate, it can happen sometimes. You see what's possible when we score, suddenly it's so loud the last four minutes, what a different it makes for the players."

Previous Chelsea managers have said the same, with Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho also being critical of the Blues' home fans.

However, Blues goalscorer Havertz took the opposite stance to Tuchel and praised the fans for their support during the match.

The last minute goalscorer said: "When you have support like this the whole game it gives you trust. It was nice. Not only this game, the supporters are always behind us and behind me. It gives me a lot of confidence.

"To have the supporters around, they give everything for us on the pitch. To give them something back was nice for me."

