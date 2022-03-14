Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Demands Tougher Chelsea Crowd Amid Uncertainty Surrounding Club

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has urged supporters at Stamford Bridge to be a 'tougher crowd' amid the uncertainty around the Club during the ongoing sale process.

The Blues' owner Roman Abramovich announced last week that he would be putting the club up for sale, before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea, but speaking to Chelsea's official website, Tuchel has demanded a tougher crowd at Stamford Bridge during the ongoing uncertainty.

imago1010579163h

The Blues came out 1-0 victors over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with Tuchel less than impressed with the noise in the stadium during the match before Kai Havertz's late winner.

"We need more noise before (the goal), honestly," he said. "We need more, we need a bit of a tougher crowd. For the next games, we need everybody. At the moment, you can really see the guys show the spirit.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"So even when a game is difficult to open, difficult to accelerate, it can happen sometimes. You see what's possible when we score, suddenly it's so loud the last four minutes, what a different it makes for the players."

Previous Chelsea managers have said the same, with Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho also being critical of the Blues' home fans.

imago1010577559h

However, Blues goalscorer Havertz took the opposite stance to Tuchel and praised the fans for their support during the match.

The last minute goalscorer said: "When you have support like this the whole game it gives you trust. It was nice. Not only this game, the supporters are always behind us and behind me. It gives me a lot of confidence.

"To have the supporters around, they give everything for us on the pitch. To give them something back was nice for me."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010579146h
News

Jorginho: Chelsea Deserved Late Win Against Newcastle United

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1010579163h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Travel Plans for Lille in Champions League

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010580450h
News

Thomas Tuchel Trusts Premier League Over Chelsea Sale

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010578226h
News

Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia Appears Delighted After Win Against Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010580578h
News

'Bit of a Gamble' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased Risk Paid Off in Win Against Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010574729h (1)
News

What Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Did on Stamford Bridge Touchline After Last-Gasp Newcastle Win

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010175273h (4)
News

'Really Good for Football in General' - Patrick Vieira Claims Roman Abramovich's Chelsea Ownership Has Been 'Positive'

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1010578490h
News

'It's Tough' - Kai Havertz Speaks on Recent Days at Chelsea Amid Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago