Thomas Tuchel Denies Being Critical of Chelsea's Chances Missed vs Man City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has denied claims that he was critical of the Blues' missed chances against Manchester City, reaffirming that he was disappointed with his side's inability to create chances.

The Blues fell to a 1-0 defeat at Manchester City following a disappointing performance.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel clarified that he was upset at the lack of chances created rather than Chelsea's inability to take these chances.

imago1009132855h

During his post-match press conference, Tuchel was asked about why he was critical of Romelu Lukaku and the Chelsea attack before correcting the journalist.

Read More

He said: "Stop, no, stop. I was not critical about the chances we missed. Not true."

The head coach continued to express why he was critical of his attack as he said: "We had not enough chances for the ball wins, the movements, the opportunities that we could have had. We could have had many more chances if we played with better timing and precision. It is simply like this.

imago1009129672h

"The performance in the first half in the opponents' half, we had eight or nine transition chances and out of them, we didn’t have a touch in the box. That’s what I’m critical about."

Chelsea will be looking to improve as they face Brighton on Tuesday night, looking to create more chances after disappointing against Man City, with only one registered shot on target and three shots in total.

