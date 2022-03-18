Thomas Tuchel Denies Involvement in Chelsea Sale Amid Raine Group Deadline

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has satated that he is not involved in the sale of the football club and admitted that he is staying out of the process.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup quarter final against Middlesbrough, Tuchel discussed the ongoing sale process and his role in it.

"I am not involved. Zero," he admitted. "I am informed from time to time. I also have a tight schedule so I am happy not to be informed of every step, every change in process. That gives me advantage to focus on football and the environment I can influence."

This comes as the Blues have been banned from selling tickets for the FA Cup tie against Boro on Saturday, with only a few Blues fans set to be in attendance.

The Club requested on Tuesday to have the game at the Riverside Stadium played without spectators due being unable to sell tickets to their supporters after receiving an allocation of over 4,500.

Several hundred were sold before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned last Thursday, however the large remainder weren't. They were suspended from selling any further tickets on March 10 and onwards due to the special licence the Club was given as a result of Abramovich's assets being frozen.

Chelsea asked the Government for the green light to sell the remainder of the allocation, but their request was denied, and they subsequently 'reluctantly' requested for the cup tie to be played behind closed doors for 'matters of sporting integrity'.

This was met with backlash by the Club's Supporters' Trust, as well as Middlesbrough and the Government who all released statement showing their discontent at the request before it was withdrawn.

