Thomas Tuchel Describes 'Brave' Decision to Take Over at Chelsea Last Season

Thomas Tuchel has labelled his decision to take over at Chelsea in January as 'brave and courageous'.

The German replaced Frank Lampard midway through last sason and has not looked back since, lifting the UEFA Champions League and Super League in his first year with the club.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo, Tuchel discussed his decision to join the London club.

Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA

When asked about his decision to take the job half way through the season and if he has any concerns, Tuchel revealed: " The desire to step into this desire to step into this adventure was much higher than the fear and concern of an 18-month contract.

"This is what you need in football, you need to take the adventure. You need to be brave and courageous. I got a big reward for this, I am happy where I am. I want to be better every single day, this is a good environment to do this."

The manager is searching for his first domestic title in England as Chelsea sit top of the Premier League.

However, next up for the Blues is a trip to Sweden as they face Malmo in an attempt to qualify for the next round of the Champions League, which they are looking to retain this season.

