Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Describes 'Brave' Decision to Take Over at Chelsea Last Season

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has labelled his decision to take over at Chelsea in January as 'brave and courageous'.

    The German replaced Frank Lampard midway through last sason and has not looked back since, lifting the UEFA Champions League and Super League in his first year with the club.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo, Tuchel discussed his decision to join the London club.

    sipa_35593230

    When asked about his decision to take the job half way through the season and if he has any concerns, Tuchel revealed: " The desire to step into this desire to step into this adventure was much higher than the fear and concern of an 18-month contract. 

    Read More

    "This is what you need in football, you need to take the adventure. You need to be brave and courageous. I got a big reward for this, I am happy where I am. I want to be better every single day, this is a good environment to do this."

    The manager is searching for his first domestic title in England as Chelsea sit top of the Premier League.

    However, next up for the Blues is a trip to Sweden as they face Malmo in an attempt to qualify for the next round of the Champions League, which they are looking to retain this season.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35694736
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Describes 'Brave' Decision to Take Over at Chelsea Last Season

    just now
    sipa_33572007
    News

    Ben Chilwell Praises 'World Class' Chelsea Squad Depth Ahead of Malmo Clash

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35665801 (2)
    News

    Revealed: Why Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Blocked Callum Hudson-Odoi Departure

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35666034
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34230016
    Match Coverage

    Malmo vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35334944
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Officials: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35707158
    News

    'We Are Not Happy With 1-0's' - Ben Chilwell Sends Honest Message About Chelsea Mentality

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35574321
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals Talks With Billy Gilmour & Daniel Farke About Norwich City Recall

    4 hours ago