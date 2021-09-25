'Not Complex Enough' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Chelsea Lost to Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his Chelsea side's performance was not complex enough as they fell to a first defeat of the season at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game as the Citizen's leapfrog Chelsea into second place in the Premier League table.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel discussed his emotions regarding the performance.

SIPA USA

"The performance was not complex enough," said Tuchel. "Overall not on our very best level and you need the best level to push the game against this side. After the goal you feel like the belief of winning is bigger than losing.

"We tried to push, got the crowd behind us. It was a very open, emotional game. We were never on our highest level. You cannot expect to get a result. It could turn things around maybe with one header. We can accept it was not our best game."

The German made a change in the second half, bringing on Kai Havertz for N'Golo Kante to revert back to Chelsea's tried and tested 3-4-3 formation but the Blues could not find the equaliser.

SIPA USA

Tuchel continued: "We adjusted our system to a double six, we thought it might help us but then we conceded a goal from set play. Even if we wanted to go for long balls to Romelu it was not precise enough."

There is a change of competition now for the Blues, who travel to Turin to face Juventus in the Champions League in midweek.

