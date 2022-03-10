Thomas Tuchel Details All He Knows About Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his side must take each day as it comes following the news that Roman Abramovich will face sanctions from the UK government following his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

The news came earlier today, eight days after Abramovich had released a statement saying he would be putting the club up for sale.

Following the news, many were questioning how the Blues would face as they took on Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, Chelsea stormed through their opponents, winning the tie 3-1.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live Sport after the game, Tuchel discussed his current knowledge of the Abramovich sanctioning, insisting the Blues must take each day as it comes.

"Let's see if it stays like this. If it does, I don't know. We take it day by day. I didn't see that coming yesterday and I don't know what is coming tomorrow.

"Everybody can be very sure that we focus on us, to keep the attitude and the mentality right on the training ground and within the team.

"So far we can trust each other and this will not change. As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games we will be there and will compete hard."

At his post-match press conference, the German tactician was then questioned as to whether he believed his players were more determined following the news.

"I don't think that anyone needs this to be move motivated," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Today was another level of distraction with the sanctions that are happening.

"But with the day to day, how everything was organised, it was business as usual. But there was a lot of noise around."

