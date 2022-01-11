Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea's Training Plans for Tottenham Clash

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea's pre-match training and preparation plans for their Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Chelsea head to north London for the second leg and it's advantage Blues following a 2-0 victory last week in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel isn't getting ahead of himself and insists his side will 'start from scratch' and won't show any signs of complacency heading into the tie. 

imago1008894623h (2)

Chelsea are expected to have the same squad available that won the first leg, while Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante's availability remains unclear.

Read More

Both have been in isolation having tested positive for Covid-19 last week and Tuchel revealed it is still not clear if either will return to training on Tuesday for the match. 

In his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Tuchel outlined their preparation plans for the cup tie, confirming they would hold a late 4pm training session at their Cobham training ground.

"We have training today at four o’clock," revealed the German, "so you hope that everybody makes it into the building with a negative test."

imago1008948251h (3)
imago1008947836h (1)

Tuchel added on Silva and Kante's involvement: “I don’t know. We have to wait, to see if they are ready in training and respond. If we do it it’s a gamble. I’m not sure if we do it and how much responsibility we can take there. 

"We have to do it step by step and not in the moment am I sure if they come to training. If they come to training we have to see and decide there.”

