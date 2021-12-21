Thomas Tuchel Disappointed Chelsea Can't Play at Highest Level Due to Covid-19 Chaos

Thomas Tuchel is frustrated and disappointed that his Chelsea side can't currently perform at their best due to the ongoing Covid-19 and injury disruption in the squad.

Chelsea have a large amount of players absent which has meant Tuchel has had to make unfair decisions to play players who are unfit, or deploy them in their second or non-preferred positions.

The extent of the crisis at Chelsea can be seen below for the Brentford cup tie on Wednesday night, which has also seen several academy stars called up to first-team training.

Chelsea had a request to postpone their Wolves fixture on Sunday rejected by the Premier League. Tuchel's side grounded out at goalless draw at Molineux in a display the head coach was pleased with considering the circumstances.

Those circumstances of the squad being depleted have affected the quality produced by Chelsea. Tuchel fully accepts this, reluctantly, which has left him disappointed because he knows the quality that his side can produced when at full strength.

Tuchel told the media ahead of their Carabao Cup quarter final tie against Brentford: "I am just disappointed that we don't have the players to fulfil our goals and to play on our highest level competitively."

As the numbers reduce in the Chelsea squad, Tuchel recognises the problems will continue to mount. He was full of praise for his players who have stepped up during the difficult times, and knows they will 'fight against all the odds' against Brentford.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He added: "We have a squad. Our squad is very strong but it is not the biggest squad. When we miss nine players, we have a problem. You saw that we had just 19 players with us. That tells the story.

"Full credit to all of the guys who were involved and I am absolutely happy with how we played and grew into the match. In the circumstances, I didn't expect the first half. We didn't have a good one but we grew into it and we reacted. I can just say that I am absolutely happy, have the attitude and heart in the right place.

"As I said, you can handle the situations but the problem is still there that they are out for ten days and in these ten days they have three matches. It will catch us and at some point it will backfire on us. We will try and keep on trying not to accept it and fight against all the odds. That's what we will do tomorrow."

