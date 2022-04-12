Thomas Tuchel 'Disappointed' With Referee During Chelsea's Clash Against Real Madrid for 'Joking' With Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is disappointed with the referee during his side's clash against Real Madrid as he joked with Carlo Ancelotti just moments after the Blues were eliminated from the Champioons League.

Tuchel's men overcame the two-goal deficit to send the match into extra time but were knocked out by another Karim Benzema header, seeing Real Madrid progress to the semi-finals.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel criticised the referee for his conduct after the match.

He said: "I was disappointed that the referee had a good time with Carlo. When I wanted to go and say thank you, he was smiling and laughing with the opponent's coach.

"I think this is the very wrong time to do this after the final whistle, 126 minutes of a team giving their heart. When you go and see a referee smiling and laughing with the other coach, it's bad timing. I told him this."

The Blues boss continued to heap pressure on the official, Szymon Marciniak, as he said that the referee 'lacked courage'.

"Maybe it is too much to ask for in this match against this opponent," he continued when asked about Marcos Alonso's disallowed goal.

"I didn't see the goal but I am super disappointed he (the referee) didn't come out and check it on it's own. You should stay the boss and not give the decisions to someone in a chair and who is isolated."

Chelsea will regroup and go again as they face Crystal Palace in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley on Sunday.

