Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel 'Disappointed' With Referee During Chelsea's Clash Against Real Madrid for 'Joking' With Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is disappointed with the referee during his side's clash against Real Madrid as he joked with Carlo Ancelotti just moments after the Blues were eliminated from the Champioons League.

Tuchel's men overcame the two-goal deficit to send the match into extra time but were knocked out by another Karim Benzema header, seeing Real Madrid progress to the semi-finals.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel criticised the referee for his conduct after the match.

imago1011269662h (1)

He said: "I was disappointed that the referee had a good time with Carlo. When I wanted to go and say thank you, he was smiling and laughing with the opponent's coach.

 "I think this is the very wrong time to do this after the final whistle, 126 minutes of a team giving their heart. When you go and see a referee smiling and laughing with the other coach, it's bad timing. I told him this."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Blues boss continued to heap pressure on the official, Szymon Marciniak, as he said that the referee 'lacked courage'.

imago1011266569h

"Maybe it is too much to ask for in this match against this opponent," he continued when asked about Marcos Alonso's disallowed goal.

"I didn't see the goal but I am super disappointed he (the referee) didn't come out and check it on it's own. You should stay the boss and not give the decisions to someone in a chair and who is isolated."

Chelsea will regroup and go again as they face Crystal Palace in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley on Sunday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011269673h
News

'We Are Disappointed' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Were 'Unlucky' After Champions League Exit Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt7 minutes ago
imago1011269671h
News

Luka Modric Makes Bold Chelsea Claim as Real Madrid Progress to Champions League Semi-Finals

By Rob Calcutt22 minutes ago
imago1011255355h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Levi Colwill Attracts Transfer Interest Amid Impressive Season on Loan

By Rob Calcutt34 minutes ago
imago1011268308h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Real Madrid 2-3 (AET) Chelsea | Champions League

By James Evans57 minutes ago
imago1011266357h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (AET) | Champions League

By Joel Middleton58 minutes ago
imago1011268850h
Match Coverage

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (AET): Blues' Valiant Efforts Undone as Madrid Win Champions League Quarter-Final in Extra Time

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011133051h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Eye Chelsea's Emerson as Potential Alex Sandro Replacement

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Real Madrid in Champions League

By Nick Emms3 hours ago