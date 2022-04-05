Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Discusses Andreas Christensen Future Amid Barcelona Transfer Talks

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed centre-back Andreas Christensen's future, amid rumours that he has already agreed to join FC Barcelona.

The Danish defender's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and, as a result, he has attracted plenty of interest so far this season.

Since January, links between the player and Barcelona have increased more and more and his destination now seems inevitable.

imago1010844964h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their midweek Champions League game with Real Madrid, Tuchel revealed his thoughts on Christensen's future.

“No concerns," he told the press. "Maybe it is a bit more challenging for him than normal, than in a moment where everything is clear and where you are fully committed to the club you play for at the moment, which is obvious - us and Chelsea.

"Maybe he cleared his future but I don’t know it. For me it is clear when I had conversations with him last season, in summer and autumn and through winter - the bottom line was that when you are my player you have to be committed and I will not expect anything less.

imago1009559431h

"I will not start digging into how much is he committed, how much can he handle now? This only leads to distraction. This is what I demand.

"He was out on Saturday (versus Brentford) and this was nothing to do with him personally, it was a tactical decision with a back four and was a matter of characteristic of the players.

"He is our player and we want to have the most. He needs to be focused, this is his job. He needs to be determined. This is what we expect of him and I think we can expect."

imago1010744481h
