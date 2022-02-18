Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Ongoing Process With Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has stated that Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is in the process of becoming more reliable for the Blues following his FIFA Club World Cup final goal.

The 28-year-old arrived for a club record fee last summer but has struggled for goals this season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, Tuchel opened up on Lukaku's form since joining the club.

"We want to brign Romelu in beter situations, more situations, we want to understand him better, his teammates do. This is an ongoing process," he said.

"In the end we still have trust because he proved in every club that he is the last guy to have the last touch at the end of attacks. He had a very important goal for us in the final.

"Like you say, disappointed is not the right word but of course we thought for him, especially, he wanted to produce the numbers right from the start.

"We are all humans, we keep on going and demand a lot defensively from our strikers as well. ”

The Belgian bagged in both the Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal and the final against Palmeiras as Chelsea lifted the trophy.

He will be hoping to build on the goals and push on during the rest of the season, with several trophies still up for grabs as the Blues face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month.

