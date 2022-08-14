Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Transitional Period Ahead Of Spurs Game

In the build-up to Chelsea's game against Tottenham, Thomas Tuchel sat down to talk about the future of his ageing squad.

Speaking via Football Daily, Tuchel, 48, said, "We are in transition and it feels also like a little bit of a rebuild and it is also necessary. "

"Without complaining, we are not the youngest team in the Premier League at the moment with our key players, so it needs a rebuild exactly in the moment when all these changes are going on. So, it's another cherry on top of the cake and we try to deal with it."

Thomas Tuchel and his daughter
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thiago Silva turns 38 next month and the new signing Kalidou Koulibaly is 32 next summer. N'Golo Kante is also 31 years old.

Chelsea take on Spurs at Stamford Bridge at 4.30 today after a great start to the season away at Goodison last week.

Read More Chelsea News

Stamford BRidge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Tottenham | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Charlie Webb31 minutes ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
Match Coverage

Cesar Azpilicueta On What Chelsea Need to Beat Tottenham

By Melissa Edwards46 minutes ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Barcelona Decline Chelsea's Verbal Offer For Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Tottenham | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Charlie Webb6 hours ago
Lukaku Belgium
News

Former Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku Scores In Return To Inter Milan

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
Chelsea celebrating
Features/Opinions

Opinion: How Saturday's Premier League Affects Chelsea

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago
Jorginho and Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

'These Are The Games You Want To Play' - Kai Havertz On The London Derby

By Connor Dossi-White18 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Contact Barcelona Over Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

By Kieran Neller18 hours ago