Thomas Tuchel Discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League Return Amid Man City & Man Utd Links

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Cristiano Ronaldo's potential return to the Premire League after the Portuguese international has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Manchester United in recent days.

Tuchel's side have not been linked with Ronaldo after completing a club record £97.5 million transfer for Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's game against Liverpool at the weekend, Tuchel was asked about what Ronaldo's potential return to the league would mean to his team.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: "I don’t know if it’s good if he plays for any of our rivals! I could handle the loss very well when he played in Italy and does not play for us."

Ronaldo left the Premier League at the age of 24 when he departed Manchester United to sign for Real Madrid for a world record fee in 2009.

He has been strongly linked with a return to Manchester and it now appears that Manchester United are leading the race to bring him back to England, and the club where he made a name for himself.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tiuchel continued to admit that it would be good for the league to see Ronaldo's return as he said: "If he will end up in the Premier League, it’s good and shows how competitive and difficult this league is.

"At the same time it will make life harder for us but that’s what we are up to. I hear it now from you for the first time. I just came off the pitch and prepared a session so let’s wait and see."

