Thomas Tuchel Discusses Difficulties Chelsea Faced in 3-2 FA Cup Win Over Luton Town

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel discusses the difficulties his side faced in their midweek 3-2 FA Cup win over Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

The Blues were suffering from physical overload, according to the German tactician, following their tough Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool the Sunday prior.

Speaking to the BBC's Match of the Day team after the game, Tuchel was asked whether his side were pushed to the limit in the game, to which he responded:

"Difficult in terms of the circumstances, yes," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Huge difference.

"You come from Wembley, from a final after a well-deserved day off, we had one day to turnaround our mind and settle into the new challenge.

"There were a lot of players out, more or less no defensive players, and we were in a completely new set-up in a different competition.

"There was some noise, of course, around the club throughout the day. So it was not so easy to focus.

"But we did very well I think. We conceded straight away but had big chances to not only equaliser but to go ahead.

"Then we concede another one and in the second half we stepped up, pushed, were relentless, never impatient, and we deserved to win.

"We didn't over-expect from us and we played a very humble match I think, very seriously."

The European champions were without several of their regular squad members including the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen.

As a result, they were forced to play a back three of Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Malang Sarr.

