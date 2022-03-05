Thomas Tuchel Discusses Half Time Team Talk After Chelsea Put Four Goals Past Burnley

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel discusses what he told his side after they put on a dominant second half performance against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues struggled to take the lead in the first half despite dominating the majority of the ball, but after a swift 15 minute team talk from Tuchel, the European champions came out to score four goals in the second half.

Chelsea needed the three points to continue their good form in the league as they look to put the pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool who currently lead the title race.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed what he told his side at half time during the Premier League clash.

"It was very calm," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We reminded everyone what we wanted to do and where we needed to step up.

"We had to make life more difficult for their back four. The goal opened the game and gave us belief and confidence and then our attacks were more fluid. Then we were more decisive.

"The pitch was so dry and we had a lot of ball possession but it was difficult to accelerate the game."

Despite controlling possession in the first half, the Blues lacked too much creativity and were slow in their decision making which ultimately led to the two sides going into half time goalless.

As soon as the teams came out for the second half, however, Chelsea looked very dangerous, slotting home three goals inside the first 10 minutes.

