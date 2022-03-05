Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Half Time Team Talk After Chelsea Put Four Goals Past Burnley

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel discusses what he told his side after they put on a dominant second half performance against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues struggled to take the lead in the first half despite dominating the majority of the ball, but after a swift 15 minute team talk from Tuchel, the European champions came out to score four goals in the second half.

Chelsea needed the three points to continue their good form in the league as they look to put the pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool who currently lead the title race.

imago1010367790h

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed what he told his side at half time during the Premier League clash.

"It was very calm," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We reminded everyone what we wanted to do and where we needed to step up.

Read More

"We had to make life more difficult for their back four. The goal opened the game and gave us belief and confidence and then our attacks were more fluid. Then we were more decisive.

"The pitch was so dry and we had a lot of ball possession but it was difficult to accelerate the game."

imago1010365217h

Despite controlling possession in the first half, the Blues lacked too much creativity and were slow in their decision making which ultimately led to the two sides going into half time goalless.

As soon as the teams came out for the second half, however, Chelsea looked very dangerous, slotting home three goals inside the first 10 minutes.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010362178h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's 'Good Performance' in Burnley Win

By Nick Emms8 minutes ago
imago1010364817h
News

Kai Havertz Praises 'Great Player' Reece James as Chelsea Thrash Burnley 4-0

By Jago Hemming17 minutes ago
imago1010365217h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea | Premier League

By Daniel Nuttman42 minutes ago
imago1010365960h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea | Premier League

By Joel Middleton50 minutes ago
imago1010365288h
Match Coverage

Burnley 0-4 Chelsea: Havertz, James & Pulisic Seal Three Points for Blues After Fine Second Half Display

By Jago Hemming52 minutes ago
imago1010302819h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Burnley Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1006992089h
News

Breaking: Marcos Alonso to Miss Chelsea's Clash With Burnley Due to Positive Covid-19 Test

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1007843651h
Match Coverage

'Ziyech Should Have Started' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Burnley

By Nick Emms3 hours ago