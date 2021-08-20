August 20, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Discusses His UEFA Coach of The Year Nomination

The manager is up for a prestigious award.
Thomas Tuchel humbly discussed his nomination for UEFA Coach of the Year, talking to the press.

The Champions League winning coach is up for the award, nominated alongside Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Arsenal, Tuchel discussed the nomination.

Tuchel Coach of the year

When asked about who he would vote for, Tuchel laughed: "I would not vote! Let the others vote.

"We know about it. I heard about it but it is not the most important thing. Not before a match, not in between matches. It’s most important that we produce good performances as a team, that includes me as a manager and everybody in the staff. That includes every player. It’s a team sport and that's why we love it, it will always stay like this."

Tuchel won the nomination as he was impressive as he led an unfavoured Chelsea side to the Champions League final, beating Guardiola's Manchester City to lift the trophy.

However, his rival for the award, Mancini also led an unfavoured side to a major European trophy as Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Italy lifted Euro 2020.

Tuchel may have a slight advantage as his Chelsea side lifted the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the 2021/22 season, beating Villarreal on penalties to lift the trophy.

However, the coach will not be drawn into the competition as he focuses on the season ahead with his side.

Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorgihno have also been nominated for UEFA awards as they are in the final three for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, alongside former Blue Kevin De Bruyne.

