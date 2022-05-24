Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his plans to have a break this summer before returning to prepare for next season.

The Blues boss previously admitted that he will delay his holiday in order to meet with Todd Boehly's consortium and discuss summer plans in the transfer window.

Speaking further to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel admitted that he will have a break from training but look to act under the new ownership to build a squad.

Tuchel has previously spoken about the rebuild needed this summer as he is set to lose both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with several other first team players linked with moves away.

When asked about his squad for next season, Tuchel said: "Players are going out. We are rebuilding.

"This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what."

Speaking after the last game of the season, Tuchel admitted he will have a break due to no training over the summer but is keen to act quickly once the takeover is complete.

"Yes and no. Break anyway because there is no training," he said.

"I think we need to see if the sale goes through and if we finally have the possibility to act and build a competitive team because this is what we want."



Boehly's consortium are set to complete their takeover of the club by May 31 as they look to dip into the transfer market and build a new Chelsea squad to compete at the top.

