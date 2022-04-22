Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Discusses How He Deals With Fatigue as Chelsea Manager

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an insight into how he deals with fatigue in top-level management, insisting he is 'used to it'.

The German tactician has had a stressful year in charge of his side, having to deal with a number of injuries, as well as some heartbreaking losses.

With the hectic calendar that a top-level side has, the turnaround between games is incredibly fast, playing up to three games some weeks.

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their weekend clash with West Ham, Tuchel answered questions on whether he experiences fatigue as a manager.

“Yes always. I am used to it, always. I reflect on what signals we give. We only had two days in between coming from Wembley and an emotional game and win to the next match.

"I felt very tired after the Real Madrid and the turnaround, Southampton away, Real Madrid away and another away game in Wembley. I felt it, I was tired. Should I have pushed harder? What signals did I give? We did what we were convinced about but we feel it.

"On an evening game I think there is still enough time to prepare and get in the right mood. For myself I have developed a routine. I don’t feel the same level of excitement for every match.

"For me this is impossible and you should not expect it. There is nothing wrong to feel sometimes a lower level of excitement, lower level of tension. This is normal.

"This doesn’t mean we do it less serious or prepare with less quality. I don’t want to get confused in this kind of thinking. We can trust ourselves and prepare in the best way possible.

"We are asking what is it because it came out of the blue, a weird result given how the game went. Different to the Real Madrid and Brentford performances."

