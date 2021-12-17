Thomas Tuchel Discusses Impact of Missing Players in Chelsea's 1-1 Draw vs Everton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the impact of his missing players after the Blues dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Everton on Thursday night.

Chelsea were without forwards Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to COVID-19 related issues.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel opened up on the impact of not having his players available.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "Would we like to have all our players? Yes, of course. Do we suffer if we don't have them? For sure. But for me, it's never one reason in football for a lack of results that we clearly have right now.

"The most important thing is to stay together, not lose focus on sport political decisions. We must stay with us and keep going. It's like this."

Chelsea could be without the quartet for up to five Premier League matches, joining Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell on the sidelines.

IMAGO / PA Images

This would be a disaster for Tuchel's men, who are struggling for form and performances at the moment as they drop to third in the Premier League table, four points behind leaders Manchester City.

With games coming thick and fast, Tuchel would have liked to have had as many of his squad available for selection but unfortunately this has not been the case lately.

It remains to be seen as to when they will return but the German must learn to win without his key players.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube