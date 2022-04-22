Thomas Tuchel Discusses Impact of Stamford Bridge Pitch on Chelsea Results

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the impact of the state of the pitch at Stamford Bridge on his team's performances this season

This comes as the Blues have lost three consecutive home matches, their worst home run since 1993.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' match against West Ham at home, Tuchel discussed the state of the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

This comes after he blamed the pitch as one of the reasons for Chelsea's problems this season.

When asked to expand on his point during his pre-West Ham press conference, Tuchel continued: “I don’t know. I am not a specialist on it. We are looking on the highest level in every department.

"I know everybody is trying hard, I know. I said it because the first goal was a mistake from Andreas (Christensen) but the mistake was because of a funny bounce of the ball. We had more of them in the game. It was bit awkward to play and calculate the speed and bounce of the ball. This one has a clear relationship.

"It’s like this so that was it. I know everybody is working hard in every department and want to provide the best level so we try to keep on going.”

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Blues boss was then asked whether the state of the pitch is linked to the restrictions at Chelsea after Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

“No, no (pitch is not related to Chelsea restrictions during Roman Abramovich sanctioning). The demands are high from the manager, that’s the problem!

"We were struggling a little bit with the timing of the renewal this season and that then leads to a bit of the problem so the pitch was not where it should and could be at the beginning of the season. We saw it and felt it when we had away matches. That’s why. This one was now a funny bounce, given to the quality of the pitch at this moment and that cost us.”

