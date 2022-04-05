Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Discusses Impact on Carlo Ancelotti Potentially Missing Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the impact of Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti potentially missing their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

The Italian tested positive for Covid-19 and could miss his chance at a Chelsea reunion with Real Madrid.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed the impact of Ancelotti's absence if he is not able to travel to London.

imago1010677623h (1)

The Blues boss downplayed the impact that Ancelotti not being in the stadium will have on Real Madrid as he said: "I'm pretty sure he can be the team talk and be in charge of players. But it's always nicer to be there and have direct influence.

"As coaches, we like to be in the middle of the group and communicate with a smile, words. I hope he still makes it. I have the information he will try to arrive in the evening tomorrow." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was reported that the Italian has not travelled with the squad ahead of the match but could still be in the dugout providing he turns in a negative Covid-19 test in time to fly to London.

imago1010465222h

Davide Ancelotti, son of the former Chelsea boss, took charge of their La Liga tie against Celta Vigo on Saturday and could be trusted to lead the team once again.

Wednesday could be the third time Chelsea face a side without their manager due to Covid this season with Steven Gerrard absent for Aston Villa against the Blues, whilst Jurgen Klopp's assistant took charge of Liverpool's trip to Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's men will be hopeful of taking advantage of Madrid in Ancelotti's absence and take a lead into the second leg ahead of next week's trip to the Bernabeu.

