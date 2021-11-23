Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Discusses Importance of Chelsea Winning Champions League Group Ahead of Juventus Clash

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he feels that it is 'always a better situation' to finish top of the Champions League group ahead of the Blues' table-topping clash against Juventus.

The Blues fell to defeat in the reverse fixture, meaning that they must beat Juventus at Stamford Bridge to be in with a chance of winning Group H.

Speaking to CBS SPORTS ahead of the clash, Tuchel gave his verdict on where he'd like to finish in the group.

imago1007030156h

He said: "If you ask me personally it's always a better situation for the next round: you can start with an away game, you have a second leg at home and for me you have this little advantage. In general it depends on personal feelings, on the draw, on the situation.

Read More

"First of all we don't gamble on this, we do not look at other groups at this stage because we are not qualified and we have to focus on that. Before we talk about winning the group we should make sure that we qualify and by doing so we try to win games. This is what we do, you cannot gamble on first place, second place. This is only a distraction."

Chelsea face Juventus on Tuesday night, needing a single point to qualify for the next round in second placed.

