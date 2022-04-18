Thomas Tuchel Discusses Importance of FA Cup as Chelsea Reach Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the importance of the FA Cup as the Blues beat Crystal Palace to reach the final.

Goals from Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the second half of the clash at Wembley were enough to see Tuchel's side progress to the next round.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, the Chelsea boss has revealed how important he believes the competition is for his Blues side.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: “We want to be in every competition and, like last season, to have this big final at the end of the season is massive. It gives you this joy to have something waiting and right now, if it's not only the league that is demanding enough, we have another final and it gives us a lot of confidence. It’s a big emotional boost, of course.

"We are happy to have this final and we will give everything to be ready there.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

The victory over Crystal Palace keeps the Blues with something to play for after their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Tuchel's side sit comfortable in third place in the Premier League and will face Liverpool on May 14, looking to overcome their disappointment from losing to Jurgen Klopp's men in the Carabao Cup final.

"We cannot promise. All we can do now is to be well prepared because it will be another hard fight given the quality and run of form from Liverpool. It's unbelievably difficult to beat them but this is what a cup final is about. It's about winning and we need to try to find a way to beat them," Tuchel concluded.

