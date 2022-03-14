Thomas Tuchel Discusses LOSC Lille Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the Blues' trip to LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Blues are set for the round of 16 second leg clash after winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.

Speaking after Chelsea's 1-0 Premier League triumph over Newcastle United, via the 5th Stand app, Tuchel opened up on the Champions League leg.

He said: "Of course, it's the best way to arrive (having won previous game). We have a bit of a disadvantage because they played Friday, a home game, we play Sunday and then we have to travel.

"I know the stadium very well. Very emotional, very loud, a tough team, we need to prove it again."

The German is no stranger to Lille, having been manager of Paris Saint-Germain and faced off against the French side on several occasions.

Tuchel has admitted that the squad have been affected by the ongoing sale of Chelsea as he said: "I had the feeling that it is our responsibility because we can't influence the situation. We are not responsible for the situation so, at some point, it's our responsibility because we are in the spotlight and have these games, to focus on what we do well.

"It's a responsibility to our talent but also to every employee of Chelsea. There are a lot of people that I see on a daily basis who are worried and who work for decades. They are not so famous but they are worried for a pretty close future, wonder if things will be alright."

Therefore, he will be looking to put this to one side as they face Lille on Wednesday night in the Champions League clash.

